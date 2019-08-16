Instagram begins letting users report misinformation

SAN FRANCISCO: Instagram on Thursday added a way for users to easily report deceptive posts at the photo and video-oriented social network owned by Facebook.

A new tool being rolled out out lets Instagram users tap a "report" option on-screen when they see a post they deem dubious, then tap a "false information" tag to prompt review by third-party fact-checkers, according to Facebook spokeswoman Stephanie Otway.

The option was expected to be available to all Instagram users by the end of this month.

Such prompts will be one of several "signals" used to determine whether content should be scrutinized by fact-checkers, who will determine their veracity. "Starting today, people can let us know if they see posts on Instagram they believe may be false," Otway said.

"We’re investing heavily in limiting the spread of misinformation across our apps, and we plan to share more updates in the coming months."