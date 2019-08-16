close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 16, 2019

Man stabbed outside UK interior ministry

World

AFP
August 16, 2019


LONDON: A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed on Thursday outside Britain’s Home Office interior ministry in London.

One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, the city’s Metropolitan Police said.

The Home Office is responsible for tackling crime and the government has recently launched a campaign to deter people from carrying blades in a bid to combat a surge in knife crime. Police said they were called at 1:06 pm (1206 GMT) following a report of a man with a knife.

"Officers attended to find one man with knife injuries," the police said in a statement.

"One man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to a police station. "Enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident."

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World