Man stabbed outside UK interior ministry

LONDON: A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed on Thursday outside Britain’s Home Office interior ministry in London.

One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, the city’s Metropolitan Police said.

The Home Office is responsible for tackling crime and the government has recently launched a campaign to deter people from carrying blades in a bid to combat a surge in knife crime. Police said they were called at 1:06 pm (1206 GMT) following a report of a man with a knife.

"Officers attended to find one man with knife injuries," the police said in a statement.

"One man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to a police station. "Enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident."