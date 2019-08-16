MSW energy

This refers to the column 'From waste to energy' (August 14) by Akhtar Ali. The writer has looked at the disposal of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) which is a daunting challenge and which necessitates quickest disposal. Dumping of landfill sites is not a long-term solution because it requires enough area for dumping depriving costly land in urban localities and agricultural land in rural areas.

One can suggest that heavy duty furnaces are required to be positioned close to designated places where MSW can be burnt in furnaces to generate energy. Thermal efficiency is 16-25 percent and cost per unit is 10-14 UScent. Initially, these furnaces can be installed in Karachi and Lahore where daily MSW available is 15000 tons and 5000 tons respectively. MSW in Lahore is well-organized whereas Karachi needs to upgrade its collection, segregation and transportation facilities. Both Sindh and Punjab governments must extend cooperation to dispose this MSW and produce renewable energy. Successful commissioning of this scheme can be further launched in other major cities of Pakistan. Scandinavian countries are already accruing benefits from MSW.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt