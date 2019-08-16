close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 16, 2019

Deadly disease

Newspost

 
August 16, 2019

This refers to the letter, 'Polio awareness' (August 9, 2019) by Sahir Ishaq. I agree with the points raised by the writer. This deadly ailment is rapidly climbing in Pakistan, particularly in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The major cause behind the rapid raise of the virus is the refusal of parents to vaccinate their children.

I suggest tat parents should let the anti-polio campaigns vaccinate their children so as to secure them from a lifetime of paralysis and other dangerous effects of the lethal virus. The government too should spread awareness – via mass media – regarding the consequences of not getting children vaccinated. That is the only way to combat this deadly disease.

Abdul Waheed

Balnigwar

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost