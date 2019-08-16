Deadly disease

This refers to the letter, 'Polio awareness' (August 9, 2019) by Sahir Ishaq. I agree with the points raised by the writer. This deadly ailment is rapidly climbing in Pakistan, particularly in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The major cause behind the rapid raise of the virus is the refusal of parents to vaccinate their children.

I suggest tat parents should let the anti-polio campaigns vaccinate their children so as to secure them from a lifetime of paralysis and other dangerous effects of the lethal virus. The government too should spread awareness – via mass media – regarding the consequences of not getting children vaccinated. That is the only way to combat this deadly disease.

Abdul Waheed

Balnigwar