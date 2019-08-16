Shining Pakistan?

This refers to the article ‘US vs China’ (Aug 11) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The writer has made some interesting comparison, particularly on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Only a few countries are focusing on developing and using AI in a big way. AI will be the weapon for future wars for domination. According to the writer, of the total international AI talent pool, India has 17,000 which came something of a surprise to me. Pakistan is nowhere in the scene and way behind India in economic resilience and technology. How can Pakistan compete with India, whether economically, militarily or diplomatically? We are paying pitiable attention to education and starving Universities of funds for research and innovation. We have no centres of excellence in science and technology whereas India has a huge pool of talent in all fields – engineers, scientists, IT specialists, economists and other technocrats and some of the finest institutions.

Pakistan is not getting tangible backing on Kashmir beyond moral and muted diplomatic support. Even China has shown reluctance to intervene other than the usual rhetoric. We do not use the synergies of our people and look outside for diplomatic help and economic needs. The approach to the IMF exposes our weakness. Meanwhile, the nation enjoys extended Eid holidays when the situation demands less holidays, shorter weekends and more working hours. When we will be able to stand on our own feet and shine like India, Vietnam or even Iran? When will sanity prevail in the minds of our less educated rulers?

Arif Majeed

Karachi