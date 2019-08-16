Sri Lanka tail wags to keep hosts in the hunt

GALLE: Sri Lanka tail-enders Niroshan Dickwella and Suranga Lakmal staged a late fightback to prevent New Zealand from gaining the upper hand in the first Test in Galle. The pair put on an unbeaten 66 for the eighth wicket to halt an alarming slide and help the home side to 227 for seven at the close on day two, a first-innings deficit of just 22.

New Zealand had resumed on 203 for five with Ross Taylor on 86, but contrived to lose their remaining five wickets for just 46 runs as Taylor went caught behind off Lakmal’s first ball without adding to his score to prompt a collapse.

Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Ajaz Patel followed in short order as Lakmal took his tally to four for 29 to go with spinner Akila Dananjaya’s first day five-wicket haul to leave the tourists on 249 all out.