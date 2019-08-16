close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
August 16, 2019

First ever Pak team to join visually impaired archery c’ship

Sports

A
APP
August 16, 2019

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: For the first-time ever, a Pakistani team will feature in the 2019 International Visually Impaired Archery Championship in Andorra late next month.

A three-member team will be heading to the five-day tournament which begins September 25th and ends on the 30th. Teams of France, the United Kingdom, the USA, Spain, Andorra, Italy and Ukraine will also be participating, said Pakistan Blind Archery Federation Secretary Tanveer Ahmed.

“A 15-day blind archery training camp was organised to prepare for the tournament,” said Tanveer, who will himself be competing in the championship along with fellow Pakistanis Waleed Aziz and Abdul Waheed. “We have been going through intensive training at the Sports Complex in Rawalpindi.”

The three will be accompanied by coach Mohammad Ijaz and manager Mohammad Waqas. “We will also hold blind archery competitions in the Azadi Cup at the Sports Complex, Rawalpindi on August 19,” he said.

To a question, he said they approached the Pakistan Archery Federation for sponsorship but were denied.

Tanveer said he took the initiative to form the Blind Archery Federation as no one was supporting blind archers. “We hope to bring laurels for the country in the mega event,” he said.

