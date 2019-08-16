Plastic issues

This refers to the letter 'Plastic nation' (August 14) by Abdul Bari Jagirani. I agree with the writer. The use of plastic bags is increasing rapidly in our country and it is dangerous for our environment. This burning issue needs the serious attention of the government of Pakistan.

I urge the government to conduct awareness campaigns in the country to make the public aware about the impact of plastic bags; the government should also introduce an alternative.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech