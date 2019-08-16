close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
August 16, 2019

Not giving up

Newspost

 
August 16, 2019

'There is no force on earth that can undo Pakistan' – this was wisely asserted by our founding farther, Quaid-e-Azam. The untiring and firm belief to achieve Pakistan was the utmost effort of our great leaders who sacrificed their lives with devotion and compassion.

On the occasion of August 14, Pakistanis” truly praise the endeavour of our forefathers who sought independence and worked for the welfare of the people. People celebrate August 14 to celebrate what we got on this day. Moreover, we must remain in for our country to make it more worthy and great in the eyes of the world.

Shazim Shujrah

Shikarpur

