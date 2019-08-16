No local presence in India’s Srinagar event

By News Desk

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of artists and students from Hindu-majority Jammu, a major city south of Srinagar, were ferried in on buses and planes to perform at India’s Independence Day function in occupied Srinagar on Thursday.

Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, where the main independence day ceremonies were held in Srinagar, was cordoned off by security personnel, with drones and helicopters monitoring the area.

Kashmiri politicians were missing from the event. The politicians, alongside university professors, business leaders and activists, are among more than 500 people taken into custody in the occupied region.

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik hoisted an Indian flag and inspected a police guard of honour, watched on by India’s national security adviser Ajit Doval. There were few locals at the ceremony, with most of the spectators from the government or security forces, an AFP reporter in Srinagar said.

Hundreds of artists and students from Jammu were ferried in on buses and planes to perform at the function. “We reached Srinagar on Tuesday and have been rehearsing our dance act in the stadium since yesterday,” Anita Sharma from Jammu told AFP.

“Restrictions will continue in some places of Kashmir for some time,” local police official Munir Khan told Indian media. In neighbourhoods, some residents observed Pakistan’s Independence Day on Wednesday by setting off firecrackers and hoisting its national flag.

Parts of held Kashmir have been under lockdown since August 4, with freedom of movement restricted and phones and the internet cut. A day later, New Delhi scrapped Article 370 in the Indian constitution that had granted Kashmir special status, splitting the state of Jammu and Kashmir in two and downgrading them to union territories.

Fearing unrest over India’s latest move, tens of thousands of extra Indian troops have been deployed to held Kashmir — joining 500,000 already there — turning parts of the main city of Srinagar into a fortress of roadblocks and barbed wire.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the stripping of occupied Kashmir’s special autonomy a “path-breaking” move. In a speech from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi for Indian Independence Day, Modi claimed that the decision was one of several “path-breaking” moves by his newly re-elected administration. He maintained “fresh thinking” was needed after seven decades of failure to ensure harmony in the picturesque but tragic former Himalayan kingdom, where tens of thousands have died in the past 30 years.