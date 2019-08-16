Imran fears Srebrenica-like massacre in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the Muslim community in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) was facing grave danger of ethnic cleansing as the heavily militarised territory witnessed 12 days of curfew and complete communication blackout.

The Prime Minister, in a tweet, alerted the world about the presence of extra troops and sending in of the goons of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, he said, was responsible for an earlier genocide of the Muslims in Gujarat.

“Will world silently witness another Srebrenica-type massacre and ethnic cleansing of Muslims in IOK?,” the Prime Minister said, referring to the genocide that took place in Srebrenica town of Bosnia where over 8,000 Muslims were massacred during the 1995 war.

Khan said if the world remained silent, the region could face severe radicalisation and violence. “I want to warn international community if it allows this to happen, it will have severe repercussions and reactions in the Muslim world setting off radicalisation, and cycles of violence,” he warned.