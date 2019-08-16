Independence day of India marked as ‘Black Day’ in Pakistan, AJK

ISLAMABAD: People belonging to all segments of society organised rallies all over the country on Thursday where the Indian independence day was marked as a ‘Black Day’ for the atrocities the country has committed in Indian-occupied Kashmir.



Black flags hoisted on roof tops and vehicles across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to symbolise the rejection for India’s nefarious designs. Protest rallies were taken out in all small and major cities of the country and seminars were also organised to highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmiris who are being subjected to unprecedented persecution over the last ten days.

The display picture of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Twitter handle has been changed to black. Meanwhile, display pictures of Twitter accounts of Radio Pakistan, ISPR Director General, the Foreign Office and many others were also changed to black.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said: “We stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.”

Members of civil society, political parties, religious and international human rights organisations, groups and monitoring cells urged India to desist from sabotaging peace in the region, and the actual status of Kashmir.

The participants of the rallies were carrying placards inscribed with slogans against the Indian rulers who have been engaged since long in gross violations and bloodshed of Kashmiri people living in IOK. The organisers and participants of the rallies also chanted slogans against the Indian troops and leaders who were planning to establish hegemony in the region. They raised slogans in favour of the valiant Pakistan armed forces who always played active role and vigilant for defending the motherland.

Meanwhile, large public gatherings were also organised in various parts of the world, including London, where Pakistani politicians, ministers and special advisers of the prime minister addressed the rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and highlighted the issue of Kashmir and Indian human rights violations before the world community.

This is the first time in history that Pakistani expatriates were organising rallies and arranging public meetings to apprise the world of the Indian brutalities and rights violations against innocent Kashmiri people — who were struggling for their rights.

The participants of gatherings and rallies had rejected the Indian notion to repealing the status on Kashmir. They demanded the world to force India to avoid implementing the sinister design in the South Asian region.

They also urged the world leaders to play their effective role for resolving the issue of Kashmir as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people and United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.