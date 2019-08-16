Three soldiers martyred in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: Three Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom in Indian firing across the Line of Control (LoC), but the Army effectively responded and killed five Indian soldiers, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said on Thursday.



In a tweet, Maj-Gen Ghafoor said: “In efforts to divert attention from precarious situation in IOJ&K, Indian Army increases firing along LoC. Three Pakistani soldiers embraced Shahadat (martyrdom). Pakistan Army responded effectively. Five Indian soldiers killed, many injured, bunkers damaged. Intermittent exchange of fire continues.”

The martyred Pakistani soldiers are Naik Tanveer Ahmad, Lance Naik Taimoor Aslam and Sepoy Ramzan.

Separately, two civilians were martyred and one injured by the Indian troops along the LoC in Rawalakot district in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, a senior local official there told AFP. The official, Mirza Arshad Jarral, said intermittent exchanges of fire had been going on since morning. The Foreign Office and the Army have not separately confirmed the civilians’ killings.

Subsequently, Director General (South Asia and Saarc) Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to the Foreign Office and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the LoC.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the Indian army violated the ceasefire in the Lipa and Battal sectors resulting in martyrdom of the three soldiers. Dr Faisal told the envoy that the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary had continuously been violating the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, which needed to be respected. “The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” he added. Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to instruct its forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit, and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. He urged the Indian side to permit United Nations Military Observer Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.