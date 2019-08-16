UNSC to hold closed-doors meeting on Kashmir today

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is expected to meet behind closed doors today to take up Pakistan’s request for the 15-member body to deal with the grave situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) after New Delhi’s decision to abolish the special status of the disputed region that has heightened tensions between the two South Asian neighbours.

Polish Ambassador Joanna Wronecka, who is the president of the UNSC for the month of August, told reporters on Wednesday night that the Council was likely to hold consultations on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, but did not give the time. The request for consultations was made by China, a permanent member of the Security Council, she said.

Pakistan had called for the UNSC meeting on Monday when its UN Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi delivered a letter to the UNSC President from Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi requesting a meeting of the UN body. In a number of interviews with international media, Ambassador Lodhi has urged the UNSC to take note of the illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir by India.

In the letter to the UNSC president, Qureshi had denounced “recent aggressive actions” by India, saying they “willfully undermine the internationally recognised disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He also accused India of “racist ideology” aimed at turning held Kashmir from a Muslim-majority into a Hindu-majority territory. “The Indian actions on August 5, 2019 have opened the way for realisation of this fascist policy objective,” Qureshi wrote.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Foreign Minister Qureshi termed the UNSC meeting on Kashmir Pakistan’s big success at diplomatic front, and said the situation had landed India in utmost panic.

Qureshi said the racist policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were heading towards a looming grave threat to the peace and security of South Asia. The foreign minister said Pakistan was in favour of adopting a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute and would forcefully present and fight the case at the UNSC.

He said India was protesting against convening of the UNSC meeting. However, he added, a big segment of the society was realising the oppressive approach of Modi against Kashmiris in form of genocide.

Qureshi said India had turned the valley of Jammu and Kashmir into a prison with complete blackout of communication. He said Muslims were looking towards the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to come forward and support the innocent people of Kashmir. He said people in Pakistan across the board were standing with the armed forces to support the Kashmir cause.