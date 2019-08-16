Massive protest in London against Modi’s Kashmir acts

LONDON: Nearly 20 thousand protesters, waving Pakistani and Kashmiri flags, protested outside the Indian High Commission here on Thursday, halting central London as demonstrators expressed their support for the Kashmiri people and against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s revocation of Article 370 which has deprived Kashmiris of special rights in violation of local and international conventions.

The unprecedented show of outrage against Modi was unique in its nature as those assembled belonged to a myriad backgrounds, and came together to show solidarity for the oppressed people of Kashmir. The massive protest defied all expectations and assessments of the police as well as the organisers of the protest. It was estimated that around two thousand protesters would converge in London but none believed that thousands would pour out in central London on their own to stand for the people of Kashmir. Special Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari, especially travelled from Pakistan to attend the protest and addressed the emotionally-charged rally. Several British parliamentarians addressed the rally and condemned the inhuman treatment of millions of Kashmiris by the occupation Indian army. Shabana Mahmood MP, Khalid Mahmood MP, Lord Nazir Ahmed, Mohammad Yasin MP, Liam Byrne MP, former MP George Galloway and others addressed the mammoth crowd.

The speakers condemned India’s decision to revoke the special status of occupied Kashmir, along with a communications blackout and curbs on movement. The protesters were carrying banners which said “Kashmir is Burning”, “Free Kashmir”, “Modi is Hitler,” “Kashmir Banega Pakistan”, “Kashmir wants freedom”, and “Modi: Make Tea Not War”. Many of the protesters had come to the capital from other English cities on specially-chartered buses, and of their own initiative.

Bukhari thanked the protesters on behalf of the Pakistani government for coming out in the thousands. He said it was the moral obligation of everyone to speak up for the Kashmiri brothers and sisters living in the challenging circumstances under the Nazi-like regime of Modi. He said Imran Khan has linked Modi with Hitler and RSS ideology to Nazism because of his actions.

He said: “We stand here united for the people of Kashmir and their human rights. I congratulate all of you for putting aside your differences and for standing for the rights of Kashmiris. We are here as one nation and one people. Under Modi, there is a fascist, racist regime killing Kashmiris, Muslims, Christians and minorities. Modi has a history of massacring minorities and the man doing this all is called the butcher of Gujarat.”

Bukhari said it is important for the world to know that India has unleashed history’s worst atrocities and terrorism against people in occupied Kashmir, who are fighting for liberation for their motherland from forced Indian rule. “The observance of Black Day is aimed at expressing indignation against Indian imperialism. We have displayed unity to show to the whole world that we are one people, one nation and all standing behind our Kashmiri brothers and sisters,” he said. The parliamentarians said it was essential for the whole world to take a stand against Modi and save Kashmiris from ethnic cleansing. They said Modi posed a threat to endangered communities and especially the minorities of India. Former MP George Galloway said: “Modi has taken the world to the brink of war — nuclear war — and as a result risked the safety and security of people all over the world.”

More than 300 police officers were on duty. There were brief incidents of violence as protesters clashed with the police. The trouble began when around two dozen supporters of the Indian government also appeared to stage a small protest in support of Modi but they left as number of Kashmiri protesters kept swelling throughout. The police detained a few protesters. A group of pro-Khalistan protesters set the Indian flag on fire at the doorsteps of India House.

Kashmiris were joined at the protest by robust groups of Sikhs who carried a flag of Khalistan and raised the flag outside India House as a mark of defiance. The protest received coverage on English media as BBC, SKY, ITV, Reuters and Press Association covered the event. The traffic around central London remained blocked at four places for more than three hours as protesters made their way to India House on foot.