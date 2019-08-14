Miley to hold talks with PTF chief

ISLAMABAD: Ireland’s David Miley, a contender for the International Tennis Federation president’s post in the Sept 27 elections, is due in Pakistan on Thursday (today) to seek support for his credentials.

Miley, who has served the ITF as director for almost two decades, is one of the strongest contenders in the elections that will also see current President David Haggerty (US), Anil Khanna (India) and Ivo Kad­erka (Czech Republic) locking horns for the coveted post.

Miley will hold talks with Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan in Islamabad besides visiting the PTF Complex and other adjacent tennis facilities.

The ITF elections for the president and board of directors will be held in Lisbon (Portugal). Thirty-four contestants from all over the world are in the run for 14 director seats.