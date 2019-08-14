close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2019

Miley to hold talks with PTF chief

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Ireland’s David Miley, a contender for the International Tennis Federation president’s post in the Sept 27 elections, is due in Pakistan on Thursday (today) to seek support for his credentials.

Miley, who has served the ITF as director for almost two decades, is one of the strongest contenders in the elections that will also see current President David Haggerty (US), Anil Khanna (India) and Ivo Kad­erka (Czech Republic) locking horns for the coveted post.

Miley will hold talks with Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan in Islamabad besides visiting the PTF Complex and other adjacent tennis facilities.

The ITF elections for the president and board of directors will be held in Lisbon (Portugal). Thirty-four contestants from all over the world are in the run for 14 director seats.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports