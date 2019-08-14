close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2019

U15 baseball team leaves for China

Sports

August 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Under-15 team has left for China to take part in the 10th BFA U15 Asian Baseball Championship.

The Asian meet is scheduled to be held in Shenzhen from August 19-25. The participating teams have been divided into the following two groups: Group A: China, Pakistan, Korea, Indonesia.Group B: Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Philippines.

