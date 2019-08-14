DAVIS CUP TIE

Hameed rejects Indian players’ security concerns

By Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: Former captain Hameedul Haq was surprised at India’s security concerns regarding the forthcoming Davis Cup tie in Islamabad, saying if they refuse to come it would benefit hosts Pakistan.

Hameed said India were the biggest beneficiaries in the history of Davis Cup when Australia refused to travel to Chennai for a tie in 2009.

Talking to ‘The News’, he said India had no right to say even a word about security when there was no such issue in Pakistan.

“India were awarded the Davis Cup tie in 2009 when Tennis Australia refused to play in Chennai, even though TA had a genuine case at that time. The Indian Premier League (IPL) matches were also shifted to South Africa on security concerns,” Hameed said.

The recipient of the Davis Cup Commitment Award, Hameed said despite all the security fears then, the International Tennis Federation backed India and awarded them the tie.

“Shifting the IPL to South Africa confirmed that even the government was not sure of foolproof security measures in India at that time. Yet the ITF backed India as the spirit of the Davis Cup suggested so.”

Hameed, the Pride of Performance award recipient, said there was no security fears in Pakistan as the ITF has already declared Islamabad safe for such events. “Pakistan, especially Islamabad, is as peaceful as any European country or city at this point of time.

“PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan has assured foolproof security to the Indian team. The ITF security officials, Giles Angus Ross Robbins and Richard Simon Gallagher who visited Pakistan recently, also okayed the measures taken by the PTF for the September 14-15 tie. India have no solid ground not to travel to Pakistan for the tie.”

The former Davis Cup player and captain added: “Security problems are in India because of the Indian government’s tyrant measures in Occupied Kashmir. In Pakistan life is normal and security is in its best shape.”

Hameed said in case India refuse to travel to Islamabad, ITF should not only award the tie to Pakistan but also impose a fine and ban on India.

He hoped sanity will prevail and India will travel to Pakistan. “The All India Tennis Association has already sent an initial list of players and officials to the PTF. Hopefully, India will complete all the documentation in time to enable the PTF to complete their travel formalities for the tie,” Hameed said.