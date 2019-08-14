close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
News Report
August 15, 2019

India decorates Abhinandan, others

World

News Report
August 15, 2019

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots who had entered and dropped a bomb on Balakot in Azad Kashmir have been decorated with medals, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

Also, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been awarded Vir Chakra — the third highest gallantry award in the military after the Param Vir Chakra and the Mahavir Chakra. Indian media has reported that the IAF pilots have got 13 gallantry awards for the Balakot ‘strike’ saga.

Among the awardees is Squadron Leader Minty Aggarwal, a female officer. Wing Commander Amt Ranjan, Squadron Leaders R Basoya, P A Bhujade, B K N Reddy and Shashank Singh have been awarded the Vayu Sena medals (gallantry) for their operation.

