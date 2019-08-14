close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
AFP
August 15, 2019

Record lottery jackpot of 209m euros won in Italy

World

AFP
August 15, 2019

ROME: A lucky ticket-holder in Italy has won the country´s biggest ever lottery jackpot of 209 million euros ($234 million), the Superenalotto organisers said Wednesday.

The winner has to pick six correct numbers between 1 and 90 - something no one had done since June 2018.But a ticket bought for two euros at a bar in the northern city of Lodi near Milan had the correct result for Tuesday night´s draw of 7, 32, 41, 59, 75 and 76.

The winner had chosen the numbers at random from a lottery machine at the bar.“How can we know who bought it... There was a constant flow today, people were coming in and asking for a ticket at random. And I printed it (the winning ticket), I printed it,” the bar´s manager, Guglielmo Poggi, told Italian media.

