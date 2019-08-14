Nepal mulls minimum Everest criteria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KATHMANDU: Climbers wanting to take on Mount Everest will first have to tackle another Nepal mountain of at least 6,500 metres (21,325 feet) under new proposals by a committee seeking to improve safety on the world´s highest peak.
The requirement is being proposed after a deadly traffic-clogged season saw 11 climbers die on Everest, which some experts blamed on inexperience.“These recommendations have been made to ensure the quality and safety of Nepal´s mountaineering tourism,” Ghanshyam Upadhayay, tourism ministry official and head of the committee told AFP. The committee also proposed a fee of at least $35,000 for Everest and $20,000 for other mountains over 8,000 metres, amid criticism that cost-cutting by expedition organisers was jeopardising climbers´ safety. “We will take this forward by amending the laws and regulations... we will make our mountains safe, managed and dignified,” Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattari told reporters.
