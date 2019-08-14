NA body to discuss Karachi rain mishaps on 26th

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy has sought a report on large scale mishaps, claiming human lives, which occurred in Karachi during recent rains.

The forum meets on August 26. The chiefs of the K-Electric and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) may appear in person to present the reports on the rain-related mishaps, it has been officially announced. The committee will also get a briefing on the status of concerns of the members of the National Assembly by the Peshawar and Hyderabad power distribution companies.

Various issues related to Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, mining sector of Balochistan and environmental impact in Harboi area of Kalat will also come under discussion.

On the same day, the Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunication will hold a session to get a comprehensive briefing by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, ministries of IT & Telecom and Interior and Cabinet Division on the status regarding its directions on curbing the cybercrimes, security and objectionable material posted in social media, the nuisance faced by public representatives, including female legislators.

The forum will also be briefed on the criteria for awarding the contract to a company with regard to the IT Park being constructed in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad, and its financial position and past record. The usurpation of the rights of employees of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) after 2008, embezzlements after 26% PTCL shares were privatised; non-revision of pay scales with addition since 2011 as announced by the government; not giving 12% shares to the PTCL employees through BESOS in 2010; regularisation of New Compensation Pay Grade (NCPG) employees, daily wages, contract employees, hundreds of PTCL employees sacked during struggle for restoration of usurped rights; and denial of increase in pension of 40,000 pensioners will also come under discussion. The Standing Committee on Defence will deliberate upon the issue of General Sales Tax (GST) shares of the Cantonments from the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan and non-provision of basic amenity to the residents of Quetta Cantonment Board. It will get a briefing on Grant-in-Aid to Cantonment Boards which is not being given by the federal finance ministry.

A two-day meeting of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice on August 20 and 21 will take up at least eight bills seeking amendments in the Constitution and different laws. Discussion will be held on the reports of judicial commission regarding terrorist attacks on Sri Lankan cricket team at Lahore and murder of judges in district jail Sialkot and the current status on state of post-legislation scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis meeting on August 22 will be briefed by the FIA director general on recent scandals of Chinese men marrying Pakistani women; by the director general of the Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment on last two years’ achievements on export of manpower to foreign countries; and by Overseas Pakistanis Foundation chief on pending cases of financial aid for deceased/disabled Pakistani expatriates, reasons of pendency and slow processing of cases; and procedure of protector of immigration and welfare services for overseas Pakistanis.