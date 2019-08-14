PAF celebrates Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) joined hands with the nation to celebrate the Independence Day of the country with traditional fervor and dignity.

The Day commenced with offering of special “Dua’” for the integrity, progress and prosperity of the country in mosques of Pakistan Air Force.

To mark this auspicious occasion, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. Air Vice Marshal Abrar Ahmed, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Support), hoisted the national flag. Afterwards, all personnel, imbued with the feelings of patriotism, sung the National Anthem in unison the whole nation. Message of the day by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also read at the occasion. Similar ceremonies were also held at all Regional Air Commands, PAF Bases and Installations.