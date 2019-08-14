Saami Brothers perform Qawwali

LONDON: Karachi’s famous Qawwals ‘The Saami Brothers’ performed to a full house at their first public performance here.

Fresh from their performance at this year's WOMAD festival, the Saami Brothers performed to a full house amongst the historic vaults and arches of St Ethelburga’s -- a church in the City of London and also a prominent centre for interfaith dialogue and collaboration.

Funoon London had organised the concert at the iconic venue designing it as a traditional mehfil. The Saami Brothers presented their varied repertoire of traditional qawwalis such as Bannay ki Baat and Hazrat Amir Khusrau’s kalaam Main Nijaam se Naina, alongside superb renditions of Sakal Ban and Tajdar-e-Haram.

Though the band consist of 6 qawwals, only 4 of them were able to travel for the performance. The qawwals were watched on by their father, the great khayaal singer Ustad Naseerudin Saami, whom they accompanied at WOMAD a few weeks earlier.

The lead Qawaal singer Rauf Saami said that for them it was a matter of honour to perform in London and across to adoring fans of Qawwali.

“For us the most important thing is to be part of the tradition set by Hazrat Ameer Khusro and other Sufi saints. We have devoted ourselves to singing Qawwali and that means everything to us. No matter what the times are, Qawwali will alsways remain relevant because it cannot be replaced by any other genre,” he said.

Rauf Saami said: “We were delighted to see such a range of people attending the performance – Europeans, Indians and Pakistanis.

They were all highly engaged and attentive, and a key part of what made the evening so special. This London performance was a truly memorable occasion for us”.