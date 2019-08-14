Canada concerned over IHK situation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Canada has expressed concern about the risk of escalation, infringements on civil rights and reports of detentions in Kashmir, and it has made it clear that it continues to closely follow developments in Jammu and Kashmir. Chrystia Freeland, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Canada said Canada is concerned about the risk of escalation, infringements on civil rights and reports of detentions.
