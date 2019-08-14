Canadians urged to understand Kashmiris' rights violation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s High Commissioner for Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has called upon the Canadian government and the international community to be cognisant of their moral and legal responsibilities towards Kashmiris and urged the Canadian civil society to demand an independent investigation into the ongoing gross human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

He said that the international community must fulfill its obligations under the relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute. He was addressing the Independence Day ceremony at Ottawa on Wednesday.

“It’s an irony that our Kashmiri brothers are struggling for their right of self-determination, which was guaranteed by the International Community, including the UN and by both Pakistan and India, even after the lapse of 72 years,” the High Commissioner added. He said that the recent abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A, allowing special status to the Jammu & Kashmir, by the Indian government is yet another demonstration of India’s ill will towards millions of Kashmiris. High Commissioner Tarar said, “In the last 72 years of our independence, we have stood by the Charter of the United Nations, contributed to global peace through our efforts in the General Assembly and the Security Council and ensured global security and prosperity by contributing the largest number of troops to the UN Peacekeeping operations.”

To commemorate Pakistan’s Independence Day at the Canadian Parliament, the Canadian Armed Forces presented ceremonial guard. The High Commissioner Raza Bashir Tarar witnessed the Canadian military drill. Earlier, the messages of the president and prime minister of Pakistan were read in the ceremony. Many Canadians and community members were also present on the occasion.