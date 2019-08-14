UAE stresses significance of Pakistan stability

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emphasized on importance of Pakistan's stability and reiterated its support for Pakistan in facing the terrorism challenges and appreciated the efforts of Pakistan in the fight against this menace.

In a statement issued by the UAE mission Islamabad on behalf of UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi on Pakistan’s Independence Day under the title of “Pakistan-UAE Bilateral Relations” reminded that founder of UAE Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was keen to give an impetus to the bilateral relations between the two countries from the very beginning. It was further strengthened and patronised by Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

It said that the UAE and Pakistan enjoy excellent relations on political, economic and social levels, founded on deep-rooted cultural affinities, shared faith and traditions, these relations date back to the UAE's formation in 1971, and have since evolved into wide-ranging co-operation in various fields, and this keenness of the leadership of UAE and Pakistan played an active role in strengthening and consolidating ties and deepening cooperation between the two countries, as there are numerous exchange visits at the leadership level over the decades.

The statement recalled that recently, the visit of Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed forces to Pakistan and visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to UAE gave fresh push to existing cordial ties between the two brotherly countries, and the deposit of UAE three billion dollars in the Central Bank of Pakistan to support fiscal and monetary policy of Pakistan reflects strong and deep rooted relations between the two countries. Nearly 1.6 million Pakistanis are employed in UAE and contributing to the progress and prosperity of the both countries.

The statement said that the UAE is Pakistan’s second biggest trading partner and the total trade volume between the two countries has reached around $8.19 billion. Dozens of UAE’s companies are working in Pakistan in the fields of Aviation, Oil, Ports and Shipping, Banking, Telecommunications, Insurance, Real Estate, Food and Technology and we are working to more strengthening these relationships. The two countries are ready to hold 12th meeting of the PAK-UAE joint ministerial committee in Abu Dhabi shortly to explore opportunities in different fields, and the two countries are expected to sign several agreements in various fields. The statement said that UAE-Pakistan Assistance Program (UAE-PAP) was launched on 12 January 2011 upon the directions of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces with the intent to help Pakistan overcome the consequences of the destructive torrential rains by rehabilitating the infrastructure. The project follows a comprehensive plan of rehabilitation that takes into account the rugged geographical topography and harsh weather conditions.

The plan has four main pivots to rehabilitate the area and secure community development: roads and bridges, education, health and safe drinking water supply schemes. Last year, the UAE and Pakistan signed a US $200 million cooperation agreement to execute third phase of UAE-PAP. The statement said that eversince Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi took the charge he is working on plan to further deepen the cordial ties, especially economic relations, and he met with political leadership of Pakistan, as well as held series of meetings with senior businessmen, and visited different chambers of commerce and industry of Pakistan with aim to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi played a proactive and vital role in enhancing and expanding the ever existing bilateral relations on political, economic, social and cultural fields.

The ambassador arranged the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to UAE, the visit of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces to Pakistan, which resulted in the decision of UAE to deposit 3 billion dollar to support monetary policy of Pakistan, and also arranged the visit of high level trade delegation from UAE to Pakistan.

Furthermore, the scope of UAE Project to Assist Pakistan (UAEPAP), extended to province of Balochistan, as the UAE and Pakistan inked 200-million-dollar agreement to strength health, education, water supply and basic infrastructure in Balochistan. The Embassy also extended humanitarian projects to different areas of Pakistan including Sindh, Balochistan, tribal areas and Gilgit Baltistan. The Embassy of UAE is strengthening the interaction between the universities and libraries of two brotherly countries, the statement added.