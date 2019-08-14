Asia not to embrace radical, nationalistic India

ISLAMABAD: Chinese experts have discarded recent Indian actions in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and made it clear that the situation is not India’s “internal affairs”.

Chinese media has maintained that the visit of Indian Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was predetermined, but many observers called it an “emergency visit” because it came after Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made a special emergency visit to China Friday evening last and briefed Wang on Pakistan’s views, position and countermeasures on Kashmir.

The Indian minister concluded his trip to China on Wednesday and it is being termed ‘non-productive’.

The official mouthpiece of Chinese ruling party Global Times has reported that China believes any unilateral action that may complicate the situation in Kashmir should not be taken, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Indian interlocutor.

Chinese observers also pointed out that India’s move was reckless. They noted that Kashmir was a powder-keg filled with territorial disputes and ethnic and regional conflicts.

New Delhi’s unilateral decision will bite India back in future, warned Chinese experts. Scraping Kashmir’s special status is just a carnival of nationalism. If the Indian government continues hyping this mood, it will become more and more radical and will surely backfire, said Zhao Gancheng, director of the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies.

A radical and nationalistic India won’t be embraced by Asia, Zhao told the Global Times.

India’s rise needs a peaceful neighborhood, and provoking Pakistan is not a good way to solve it, he added.