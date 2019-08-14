Sikh leader raps India’s revoking of Kashmir’s autonomy

SRINAGAR: India’s move to revoke the autonomy of Kashmir has increased anti-India sentiment in the Himalayan region and will backfire, said the president of the largest Sikh group in Jammu and Kashmir state.

Sikhs represent just 2% of the population in Muslim-majority Kashmir but are spread across the state, engaging in everything from farming and government services to running bakeries and provision stores.

“They have committed a big blunder,” said Jagmohan Singh Raina, President of the All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee, a group of civil and religious organisations from the Sikh community. “They could have changed laws, but at least they should have consulted us,” Raina said in an interview.

The federal and Jammu and Kashmir governments did not immediately return emails and messages seeking a response from Raina, one of the few community leaders in Kashmir to go public with criticism of India’s step following the detention of over 500 local leaders or activists over the past 11 days.

The Delhi government has said its lifting of Kashmir’s special rights, which allowed it to create many of its own laws, is meant to bringing the state more into the India fold, help combat terrorism and to give the region a chance to grow faster. The dramatic policy shift is getting widespread support within India’s majority Hindu community. Many opposition MPs have supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party on the matter.

The change means that non-residents will be allowed to buy property in Kashmir and state government jobs will not be reserved for residents. To some in the Sikh community that is a threat as many families own land on which they grow produce and have members who are in government jobs.