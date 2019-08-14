Nobody knows value of independence better than Kashmiris: Mashaal

ISLAMABAD: Mashaal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir Yasin Malik, on Wednesday said that no one knows the value of independence more than Kashmiris. In her video message on Independence Day of Pakistan, she said that it must not be forgotten that Pakistan came into existence after a lot of sacrifices. “On behalf of the people of Kashmir, I would like to wish people across Pakistan a happy independence day. However, it should not be forgotten that Pakistan was created after a lot of sacrifices,” she said.

She said the mothers who sacrificed their young sons for the freedom of Kashmiris or the sisters whose brothers laid down their lives or the elderly who lost their old-age support and sacrificed their sons and daughters all know the value of freedom.