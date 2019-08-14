‘Cop involved in murder to be arrested soon’

Rawalpindi : The City Police Officer, DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana has said that the investigation of the case registered against the police personnel involved in the alleged murder of a man named Ilyas under police violence in the PS Gujar Khan will be done on merit in every case.

He added that the accused policemen under suspension involved in this case will also be arrested, while the case will be investigated only on merit, no one guilty will be able to escape the punishment, also no innocent will be challaned in this regard.

The CPO Rawalpindi expressed these views while addressing a meeting of police officers held at his camp office in connection to this case. The CPO said that the law is the same for everyone; if a policeman breaks the law, then the law will strictly take its due course against him. Because in the case of a police personnel it becomes intolerable to bear any unlawful activity being the custodian of the law.

As soon as the written application was received from the heirs of the man killed under the alleged police violence, the case was registered immediately, he further added. The CPO Rawalpindi reprimanded the concerned police officers and said that why the sub inspector who has been placed under suspension, and who is also the main accused of this case, is still at large.

He ordered the concerned officers to ensure his arrest immediately as a matter of top priority. The SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal assured the CPO that, the suspected police sub-inspector would be arrested in the next 48 hours. The CPO Rawalpindi directed that, during the investigation after the arrest of the main accused, if the facilitators of the main accused also come to light, they should also be arrested. The CPO said that, during the investigative stages of the case, the plaintiff party should be satisfied in every way as to ensure them that, when a Policeman breaks the law, his breach of the law is his solely personal act, the result of which, he has to bear according to the law.

The CPO Rawalpindi Mohammad Faisal Rana ordered the concerned Officers, to keep him informed regarding the investigation of this case daily.