Thu Aug 15, 2019
August 15, 2019

Long live Pakistan

Islamabad

 
August 15, 2019

My forefathers migrated from Madina Sharif to Ghazipur (UP), India.

My great grandfather who was close friend and colleague of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan financially supported him in the establishment of Scientific Society and Victoria High School, Ghazipur. At the time of partition, my father was in government service opted for Pakistan. He send his family to Pakistan by refugees train from Dehli to Lahore, but at Amritsar Railway Station millions of Muslims were killed as Sikhs and Hindus attacked on armless refugees. My elder brother 4-year old Ikhtair ud din, one year old brother Abul Khair, Masooma Bibi, my 18 years old uncle (Mamo), my father’s real uncle 50-year old Dabeer Alam, his son Zameer Alam, Moatar un Nisa Bibi her 6 month old daughter. Irshad Ahmed was my mother’s eldest brother all were killed in the massacre. It was so painful even their bodies were not found. It was horrified division.

My father’s friend Hafiz Sahib’s niece kidnapped by Hindus but later she came back home. They again kidnapped her; she again returned home and lost her senses. We will never forget the sacrifices of millions of Muslims they sacrificed their lives, properties, homes, memories of their forefathers land. Long live Pakistan!

— Yasmeen Farah

