OCC
Our crime correspondent
August 15, 2019

SHO Taxila reprimanded

Islamabad

Rawalpindi : The CPO Rawalpindi DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana summoned SHO Police Station Taxila, taking strict notice of the alleged Robbery incident of Rs55 lakh in the jurisdiction of PS Taxila.

The SHO briefed the CPO that, there is a regular and proper SOP for transferring money from one place to another as far as the banks and other financial institutions are concerned; under which the responsibility lies with the bank administration that, whenever, the amount more than 1 million is to be transferred from one place to another, it could only be transferred under the strict security, surveillance of security guards and by means of the special cum specific vehicle used for this purpose.

