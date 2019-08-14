2 gangsters held

Islamabad : The Islamabad Tarnol police have nabbed two gangsters and recovered snatched cash, weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following few complaints of looting citizens, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqir Khan took notice, DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed assigned task to SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umer Khan to ensure arrest of perpetrators involved in crime of looting People. He constituted a special team headed by DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqir including SHO Tarnol Sub-Inspector ShamUl-Akbar, ASI Muhammad Ishaq and others.

This team worked hard and managed to arrest two persons who looting people at gunpoint. They have been identified as Abdullah Bin Zafar and Muhammad Umer resident of Faisal colony Golra Mor Islamabad while police team also recovered snatched cash, weapon and vehicle used in crime. Further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed has said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.