Few follow plastic bag ban on its first day

Islamabad : Though the ban on disposable plastic bags came into force in Islamabad on Wednesday, only a few residents were seen follow it.

Most of the people were unaware of the ban and wondered if the shopkeepers would follow it in the absence of cheaper alternatives to single-use plastic bags made out of polythene.

Some food and roti sellers asked customers to bring own pots along saying they don't use plastic bags anymore to serve hot foodstuff and tandoor bread fearing heavy penalty by the administration.

As declared by a statutory regulatory order, Rs100,000-Rs500,000 fine will be imposed on plastic bag manufacturers and wholesalers each, Rs10,000-Rs50,000 on shopkeepers each and Rs5,000 on those carrying such bags each.

Muhammad Jamal, a street food vendor, wondered how he would give away curry to customers after plastic bag ban.

He said though he didn't follow the ban, he asked his customers to bring pots with them in the future to prevent both of them from a clampdown.

The residents complained that they're caught unawares by the ban and therefore, they'd to carry things, especially food and roti, in hands.

They said they were not opposed to the ban on plastic bags but the hasty way it had been imposed didn't sit well with them as it would trouble the people a lot especially when affordable alternatives like cotton bags were not available.

The shopkeepers said the cotton bags recommended by the government cost Rs 15 each and they would have to charge customers for it unlike the past when they offered plastic bags free of charge.

They feared that most customers won't agree to the bag charges and there could be heated exchanges.

Some traders foresaw massive joblessness due to the ban saying the people working in plastic bag factories will be laid off.

They said the government should think about the future of such workers before enforcing the ban.