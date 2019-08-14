Govt varsities cry for funds

Islamabad : The public sector universities are strapped for cash, so the government should provide them with adequate financial support, said Higher Education Commission chairman Dr Tariq Banuri.

Dr Banuri told the Senate Standing Committee on Education and Professional Training during a meeting here that a public sector university spent Rs150,000 on a student but it got just Rs50,000 from the government for the purpose. He said the public sector universities needed funds on an immediate basis.

The HEC chairman said the commission was focussing its attention on the improvement of education standards in universities. He said 11,991 students had completed PhDs from local universities and 7,997 of them were men and 3,994 women, while 2,160 students had completed PhDs from international universities and they included 1,767 men and 393 women.

Senator Usman Kakar complained that Balochistan had a small share in the higher education despite having an integral part in the country’s development. He said public sector universities in Balochistan were short of PhD scholars, so the HEC should take special measures to encourage Balochistan’s students for enrolment in PhD programmes.

The senator demanded more scholarships for students from Balochistan. Dr Banuri said the HEC would continue taking special measures to provide the maximum facilities to students in Balochistan.

Senators Nauman Wazir Khattak and Mohammad Ali Khan Saif said PhD scholars should carry out research projects on matters that were relevant to the country's current problems. The committee suggested merit-based regularisation of the services of teachers associated with the National Commission for Human Development and Basic Education Community Schools.

The education ministry's officials said salary issue had been resolved, while steps would be taken to address the issue of the regularisation of teachers.