Female suicide bomber kills 6 in Chad

N´DJAMENA: A female suicide bomber killed six people after blowing herself up in western Chad early Wednesday, a senior army officer said, in an attack attributed to Nigeria´s Boko Haram jihadists.

“Six people died, including a soldier,” in the attack in Kaiga-Kindjiria district, said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity. A number of people were also injured, the officer said, without giving figures. A provincial security official said a woman wearing an explosives-laden belt “blew herself up near the home of a traditional chief”. Four guards as well as a soldier were among the dead, and five people were wounded, the official said.

The death toll of six was confirmed by Chadian army spokesman Colonel Azem Bermandoa, and by a local NGO. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Kaiga-Kindjiria lies in Lac province, which abuts the vast Lake Chad — a region shared by Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria. Boko Haram launched an insurgency in northeastern Nigeria a decade ago that has since spilled over into neighbouring countries.

It has carried out at least 10 cross-border attacks in Chad since 2018, mainly targeting army positions. In March, 23 troops were killed when their forward position on the northeastern side of the lake came under attack.