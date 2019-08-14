Khamenei meets Yemen rebels after blow for Saudi coalition

TEHRAN: Iran´s supreme leader has held talks with a senior Yemeni rebel official just days after the long-running intervention against the rebels by its regional foes Saudi Arabia and the UAE suffered a major setback.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hosted Huthi rebel spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam at his Tehran residence late Tuesday after southern separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates seized Yemen´s second city Aden on Saturday.

The defeat for President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi´s unionist supporters, who have been backed by Saudi Arabia, exposed the divergent ambitions of the key coalition partners and threatened to weaken their common struggle against the Huthis. Khamenei renewed his support for the rebels, who control the Yemeni capital Sanaa and much of the north, and accused Iran´s foes of a “plot” to partition the country.

“I declare my support for the mujahidah (struggle) of Yemen,” he said in a statement issued after the talks. “Saudi and UAE and their supporters have committed major crimes in Yemen. “They seek to divide Yemen. This plot should be strongly resisted and a unified, coherent Yemen with sovereign integrity should be endorsed,” the Iranian leader said in an English-language statement.

South Yemen was an independent country until it merged with the north in 1990. An armed secession bid four years later ended with its occupation by northern forces, which provoked resentments that persist to this day. Four and a half years of Saudi- and UAE-led military intervention in support of Hadi has seen the Huthi rebels pushed out of the south. But the UAE, which has led ground operations in the region, has relied heavily on southern separatists at the expense of the unionists, who dominate Hadi´s government.

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran and other Gulf states could protect the region’s security and foreign forces were not needed, state TV reported, repeating a longstanding rejection of a US maritime security mission in the region. The United States has launched a maritime security mission in the Gulf backed by Britain after Iran seized a British-flagged vessel there last month.