China slams HK airport protesters as ‘terrorist-like’

HONG KONG: China reacted furiously Wednesday to “terrorist-like” attacks on its citizens by pro-democracy protesters during a second day of mass disruptions at Hong Kong´s airport that turned violent.

The rallies, which had paralysed one of the world´s busiest travel hubs, ended with ugly clashes on Tuesday night that included protesters beating two men. The Chinese government immediately seized on the attacks to louden its drumbeat of anger and intimidation against the protesters, who have staged 10 weeks of relentless rallies to demand greater freedoms.

“We express the strongest condemnation of these terrorist-like actions,” said Xu Luying, spokeswoman at the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs of the State Council, who called the two men who were beaten “mainland China compatriots.”

It was the second time this week that China had sought to frame the protests as “terrorism”, part of a pattern of increasingly ominous warnings that have raised fears it may deploy force to quell the unrest.

China on Monday said there were signs of “terrorism emerging”, as state media published a video of armoured personnel carriers driving towards the border with Hong Kong. US President Donald Trump added to fears Beijing may stage a military intervention to end the unrest, saying on Tuesday his intelligence had confirmed Chinese troop movements toward the Hong Kong border.

“I hope it works out for everybody including China. I hope it works out peacefully, nobody gets hurt, nobody gets killed,” Trump said.

The people power movement, which has seen millions take to Hong Kong´s streets, was sparked by opposition to a planned law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China. It quickly evolved into a much broader campaign for democratic freedoms.

Under a 1997 deal that saw Hong Kong return to China from British colonial rule, the city is meant to have far greater liberties than those allowed on the mainland. The protesters, who are demanding that China´s rulers stop interfering in the city, have enjoyed widespread support throughout most sectors of Hong Kong´s society.

But the beating of the two men at the airport on Tuesday, as well as the blocking of passengers from boarding flights, could backfire in terms of maintaining support. The movement has no public leaders, with protests organised anonymously over social media and chat apps.

One group, which has organised anonymous press conferences featuring protesters, sought Tuesday to address the concerns that the rallies at the airport had gone too far. “After months of prolonged resistance, we are frightened, angry and exhausted. Some of us have become easily agitated and over-reacted last night,” the group said in a statement.

“For this we feel pained and dispirited and would like to express our most sincere apologies.” Demonstrators turned on the two men, fuelled by suspicions within their ranks about undercover police or spies.