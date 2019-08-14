PRSB holds Independence Day sports

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Sports Board (PRSB) on Wednesday celebrated Independence Day by holding sports events bat the Railway Stadium. On the occasion a large number of athletes belonging to various Railway divisions participated in athletic, weightlifting and taekwondo competitions

“It is the tradition of PRSB to celebrate flag-hoisting ceremony on the Independence Day but this time it is special for us and we dedicate this ceremony to the valiant struggle of people of Occupied Kashmir against the atrocities of the Indian army”, said Vice-President PRSB Hamadan Nazir on the occasion. At the end Hamdan Nazir distributed prizes among the winners. PRSB Sports Officer Tariq Mehmood and taekwondo coach Atta Hussain Butt were also present on the occasion.