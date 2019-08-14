Pak U-15 baseball team leaves for China today

LAHORE: Pakistan u15 baseball team departs on Thursday for participating in 10th BFA Under15 Asian Baseball Championship 2019 to be held in China.

The Championship is scheduled to be held in Shenzhen, China from August 19 to 25 and participating teams include Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippine and Pakistan.

Pakistan are placed in group A along with China, Korea and Indonesia while Group B comprises Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Philippines. Prior to departure of the team met Dr Azeemuddin Zahid Lakhvi, Advisor to Health Minister Punjab, at the Bahria Cricket Stadium.

Others present on the occasion included

Dr Hamood Lakhvi, Rao Zahid Qayyum, Rao Shahid Qayyum and Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball. While talking with the players Dr Azeemuddin Lakhvi advised the team to use your full potential to win the laurels in the event.

According to Fakhar Shah, Pakistan will face China in first match on August 19 while the second match will be against Korea on August 20. Pakistan’s third match will be against Indonesia on August 21.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah will be the team leader with Musaddiq Hanif as head coach. The coaches include Bilal Mustafa, Mashooq Ali and M Urmaghan Shahab. M Zubair Wattoo is umpire and Dr Shaheen Gulraiz is doctor of the team.

Team is: Syed Ali Shah (Captain), Syed M Shah, M Fayaz, Junaid Shah, Aashir Abbas, Syed Muhib Shah, M Qasim Hamid, Aziz ur Rehman, Zeeshan Amin, Wahid, M Sheraz, M Arslan, Noor ul Amin, Zohaib Sarwar, Syed Nad e Ali Kazmi, Mayed Shoaib Cheema, Fazal Rabbi and Sharafuddin.