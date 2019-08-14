Lord’s to turn red for Strauss’s late wife Ruth

LONDON: On day two of the second Test (August 15), Lord’s will be a sea of red - Ruth Strauss’s favourite colour.Ruth, the wife of former England captain and director of men’s cricket Andrew Strauss, passed away seven months ago from a rare form of lung cancer.

In her honour, the Ruth Strauss Foundation was set up to provide grants for research into her’s and other rare iterations of the disease. The foundation also provides emotional support to patients and their families.“It’s just becoming real, there’s been a lot of talk about this happening, a lot of imagining what it might look like and now we’re on the cusp of it actually happening,” Strauss said on Wednesday.

The premise is for those attending the Ashes Test on Thursday to wear some form of red to show their support. There are a number of other fundraising initiatives which include being able to bid on the limited edition caps and shirts that will be worn by the England and Australia teams.