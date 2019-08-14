Foreign training tour being planned for judokas

KARACHI: Eyeing impressive performance in the 13th South Asian Games Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) plans to manage a month-long foreign training tour for its fighters either in September or November.

“We plan to talk to a few foreign nations during the World Championships in Tokyo and hopefully we will be able to arrange one month foreign tour for our budding fighters ahead of the South Asian Games,” PJF vice-president Masood Ahmed told ‘The News’ on Wednesday. Masood was quick to add that it would be of great importance if their talks were successful with Iran. “Iran is the ideal training place for us. It is also cheapest for Pakistan. We had also sent fighters to Uzbekistan in the past but in Iran always our training has been effective. Our former Iranian coach Sajjad Kazmi will also help us,” Masood said. The 13th South Asian Games will be held in Nepal’s cities of Kathmandu and Pokhara from December 1-10. Masood requested the state to back the PJF’s efforts in implementing its plans. “If Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) helps us then it would not be difficult to send the squad abroad,” said Masood, also a former PJF secretary.

Meanwhile Masood also disclosed that four Pakistani fighters would also undergo 15 days training in Tokyo after the World Championships slated to be held in Japan’s capital from August 25-31 in which 880 fighters from 150 nations would be showcasing their talent.

Japan-based Olympian Shah Hussain, Japan-based Amina Toyoda and Pakistan-based emerging youngster Mohammad Hasnain and experienced Humaira Ashiq will be representing Pakistan in the global event. Barring Shah, the rest of the trio would be featuring in the global affair for the first time.

The event will help Pakistan-based fighters and Amina Toyoda to gain some practice ahead of South Asian Games. However it will really be a testing event for the premier fighter Shah Hussain who is eyeing Olympic spot.Shah, son of former Pakistan’s Olympian boxer Hussain Shah, had created history when he became the first Pakistani to feature in the 2016 Rio Olympics after qualifying for the world’s prestigious extravaganza on the basis of continental quota.

After missing a few qualifying events Shah recently remained impressive when he won three major fights in the Asian Championships in UAE.Shah has ahead a herculean task this time to earn Olympic seat due to financial issues. His current Olympic ranking is 97 and world ranking is 99.

The 26-year old 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist needs constant participation in Olympic qualifying events. He also urged the corporate sector to come forward and help Shah Hussain in his Olympic bid. Shah’s father Hussain Shah told ‘The News’ on Wednesday from Tokyo that his son was training hard for the World Championships.