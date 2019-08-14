Saqlain keen to coach Pak U-19s

LAHORE: Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has applied for the position of head coach of the national Under-19 team.

Saqlain, 42, who took 496 wickets in 49 Tests and 169 ODIs, has responded to an advertisement by the PCB that has sought applications for the post of head coach of the national junior team, which is preparing for next year’s World Cup. He was also recently tied up with the England team for the World Cup and is presently with them for part of the ongoing Ashes series.