close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2019

Saqlain keen to coach Pak U-19s

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2019

LAHORE: Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has applied for the position of head coach of the national Under-19 team.

Saqlain, 42, who took 496 wickets in 49 Tests and 169 ODIs, has responded to an advertisement by the PCB that has sought applications for the post of head coach of the national junior team, which is preparing for next year’s World Cup. He was also recently tied up with the England team for the World Cup and is presently with them for part of the ongoing Ashes series.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports