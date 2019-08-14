ITF’s presidential candidate Miley due today

ISLAMABAD: David Miley of Ireland, one of contenders for the International Tennis Federation (ITF) president post in September 27 elections, is due in Pakistan Thursday (today) to seek backing and support for his credentials.

Miley, who served ITF as Director for almost two decades, is one of the strong contenders in elections that will also see sitting President David Haggerty (USA), Anil Khanna (India) and Ivo Kaderka (CZE) locking horns for the coveted post.

Miley is to hold talks with the president Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Salim Saifullah Khan in Islamabad besides visiting PTF Complex and other adjacent tennis facilities. The ITF elections for the president and Board of Directors will be held in Lisbon (Portugal) on September 27. Thirty-four contestants from all over the world are also in run for 14 available ITF Director seats.