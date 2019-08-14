Wasim terms his meeting with MCC officials positive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Managing Director Wasim Khan on Wednesday said his meeting with the Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) World Cricket Committee was a positive one and expressed his confidence that an MCC team will tour the country in the near future.
Wasim was invited by the prestigious body earlier this week for a briefing on the current state of affairs in Pakistan cricket and how it can play a role in the full restoration of international cricket in the country.He expressed these views while speaking at the flag-hoisting ceremony at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Wednesday.
He added that high-profile delegations from Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board will also tour Pakistan in September and October respectively to observe the on-ground situation in the country.
