Hameed surprised over India’s Davis Cup security concerns

ISLAMABAD: Former Davis Cup captain Hameedul Haq was surprised at India’s security concerns on the forthcoming tie against Pakistan saying they were the biggest beneficiaries in the history of the event when Australia refused to travel to Chennai in 2009.

Talking to The News, one of the most experienced of Davis Cup players in the country Hameed said India had no right to say even a word about security when there were no such issues in Pakistan.

“Look India are the biggest beneficiaries when it comes to Davis Cup. They were awarded the tie in 2009 when Australia refused to travel to India to play Davis Cup tie in Chennai. Tennis Australia (TA) had a genuine case at that time as even the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches were shifted to South Africa on security concerns.”

The recipient of Davis Cup commitment award Hameed, said despite all the security fears, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) backed and supported India and awarded the tie to the home team.

“There were genuine security concerns in India in 2009. Shifting IPL to South Africa confirmed that even Indian government was not sure of foolproof security measures in India at that time. Yet the ITF backed and supported India as the spirit of the Davis Cup suggested so.”

Hameed, the Pride of Performance recipient said there was no security fears in Pakistan as the ITF already had declared Islamabad safe for such event. “Pakistan especially Islamabad is as peaceful as any European country or city is at this point of time. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan has already assured foolproof security for Indian team in Islamabad. ITF security officials Giles Angus Ross Robbins and Richard Simon Gallagher (Control Risk) who visited Pakistan recently backed and supported the measures taken by the PTF for September 14-15 Davis Cup tie. India have no solid grounds not to travel to Pakistan to play the tie.”

The former Davis Cup player said whatever security concerns were there that were in India. “Security problems are in India because of Indian government’s tyrant measures in Occupied Kashmir. In Pakistan life is normal and security is in best of shape.”

Former Davis Cup captain said in case India refused to travel to the neighboring country, ITF should not only award the tie to Pakistan but impose fine and ban also. “In case India fails to turn up, the tie not only should be awarded to Pakistan but fine and ban should also be imposed on India for failing to honour and respect Davis Cup spirit.”

He hoped that sanity would prevail and India would travel to Pakistan as per the given schedule.“Indian Lawn Tennis Association has already sent initial list of players and officials to PTF. Hopefully India will complete all the documentations in time enabling PTF complete their travelling formalities for the tie.”