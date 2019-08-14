One dead in aerial firing

Rawalpindi: The CPO Rawalpindi Mohammad Faisal Rana twice contacted the heirs of the child killed in aerial firing, and offered them legal action if desired by them, which was ultimately denied by the heirs of the child.

The 5-year-old child named Haram Ali, who was standing on the roof of a building, was severely injured as a result of an aerial firing during the firework at the Naya Mohalla, in the jurisdiction of City Police Station last night.

The CPO Rawalpindi Mohammad Faisal Rana on receiving information, contacted Haram Ali's father Mohammad Shahid directly, and offered him any type of legal assistance including the registration of the FIR if required by him in case of reception of a written application in this regard; but the father of the injured child showed reluctance to attain any assistance from the Police. After a few hours, when the CPO was informed that child Haram had died due to injuries, the CPO sent the SP Rawal Division Akram Niazi the child's home, who met the deceased child's father, Muhammad Shahid and made him talk to the CPO Rawalpindi.

While talking to the father of the deceased child the CPO Rawalpindi, condoled him and expressed his deep sorrow over the death of his child and again offered legal action including the registration the case under the section 302 of PPC, but Mohammad Shahid while leaving the decision of this incident to the God; and also gave his written consent in this regard to the SP Rawal Division.

Meanwhile, a man named as Ghazanfar Iqbal was standing on the fifth floor of the building in PS Bani's Mohalla Shahwala along with his 8-months old infant child Ghulam Mustafa in his lap; while watching the demonstration of fireworks, his infant child Ghulam Mustafa got injured due to a gunshot who is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The CPO sent the SP Rawal Division Akram Niazi to the spot after receiving the information of the incident, the father of the injured child sought a legal action through a written application in which he alleged that Rehan and Usman, the two brothers who were his neighbors as well, were firing, there is a strong possibility that his child was injured by a bullet fired by these two brothers, hence an appropriate legal action should be taken against them, he requested.