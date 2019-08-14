Indian effort to subvert NY Pak mission news conference fails

ISLAMABAD: An Indian, who intruded Pakistan’s permanent mission in New York on Tuesday to subvert the news conference of Pakistan’s permanent representative (PR) for the United Nations (UN) Dr Maleeha Lodhi on annexation of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and its splitting, was thrown out by the media persons covering the event.

The video of the incident was so cleverly made by some of his mates that intruders face wasn’t visible.

Indian social media has been showing the video extensively but, incidentally, the intruder failed in detracting Dr Lodhi, who completed her news conference successfully.

At the end of the news conference, the person in question, shouted to malign Pakistan mission, but he wasn’t allowed by the newsmen present there.

Dr Lodhi gave full picture of Indian atrocities in IHK and maintained that India is destined to bite the dust in its evil designs for annexing the freedom loving Kashmir.