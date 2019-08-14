Kashmir issue to be resolved under Imran leadership: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday expressed confidence that Pakistan would progress and the Kashmir issue would be resolved under the bold and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She was addressing the Kashmir Solidarity rally here at the D-Chowk, which was taken out by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi.

Dr Firdous said people of Kashmir and Pakistan had strong willpower and high spirits, and they were not afraid of use of force by India.

The whole nation was standing by Kashmiris, struggling for their just right of freedom from the Indian clutches, she added.

The special assistant said the agenda of Subcontinent’s partition would remain incomplete without liberation of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

She said the prime minister would highlight the Kashmir cause at every fora, assuring the people of Kashmir that Pakistan would not disappoint them and never leave them alone. Dr Firdous said India could not suppress the indigenous movement of Kashmiris, for their right to self-determination in line with the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council, through force. She said the prime minister, during his first year in power, had achieved national stability and by the grace of Allah Almighty, next year Pakistan would be on sustainable path of progress.

Imran Khan, being a soldier of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was taking the country forward as per his (Quaid’s) vision to develop a society where everyone could enjoy equal rights and have access to justice under a system of rule of law.

The special assistant said August 14 was the day to renew pledge and pay tribute to the Quaid-e-Azam, who freed the Muslims living under the colonial system of the Indian Subcontinent without rights like justice and equality.